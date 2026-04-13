BOW Street and Radnor Valley shared the spoils after an absorbing eight‑goal Lock Stock Ardal North East thriller at The Bypass, with both sides showing attacking quality and resilience in an end‑to‑end contest.
The high‑flying Magpies threatened early when Josh Taylor hooked over from close range inside two minutes, a warning sign the hosts failed to heed. Bow Street struck first on 10 minutes as Courtney Perkins turned smartly and unleashed a superb 25‑yard strike that arrowed into the corner.
Radnor responded seven minutes later when Joey Price’s long‑range free‑kick was parried by Lewis James, allowing Matt Croose to react quickest and force home the rebound. Chances followed at both ends, Jack Clarke denied from a tight angle before Otto Jones saved well from Rhys Hughes after a clever through ball from Perkins.
Bow Street regained the lead on 29 minutes as Ryan Evans headed home Perkins’ corner, but the advantage lasted only three minutes. Clarke latched onto a Henry Shipley pass, powered into the area and finished clinically to make it 2‑2.
The Magpies edged ahead again before the break when Taylor fired a fierce 25‑yard drive past Jones, though the Radnor goalkeeper kept his side in contention with a smart stoppage‑time save from Ryan Evans to ensure the deficit remained a single goal at the interval.
The hosts made a bright start to the second half. Clarke fired over from a narrow angle, while Ieuan Price headed wide before forcing James into a punch clear from distance. Henry Shipley and Price both went close as Radnor applied sustained pressure.
Bow Street weathered the spell and Hughes went close on 63 minutes, only for Jones to deny him once more. Radnor finally restored parity again a minute later when Lewis Morris rose to head home Joey Price’s corner.
Momentum swung rapidly. Bow Street nearly struck back immediately as Jordan Perry’s long‑range effort was tipped over, while Clarke flashed a low shot across the face of goal for Radnor after a partially cleared corner.
The Goats edged ahead for the first time on 78 minutes when Price broke into the area and finished low past James, putting the hosts on course for a dramatic victory. Price almost added a second late on, but Bow Street refused to surrender.
With three minutes remaining, a free‑kick into the box was not fully cleared and Tomos Roberts pounced to fire home and level the contest at 4‑4.
Both sides had chances to snatch a winner. Taylor blazed over when clean through in the dying moments, while at the other end James parried another Price free‑kick but substitute Owen Bradford lifted the rebound over.
After six minutes of stoppage time, the final whistle brought an entertaining and breathless encounter to a close, with both Radnor Valley and Bow Street forced to settle for a point well earned.
Llanuchllyn created history on Saturday by clinching the Ardal North East title in emphatic fashion with a 7–1 victory over Builth Wells, Meilir Williams leading the way with a hat-trick to take his tally to and incredible 43 league goals this season.
Other results: Corwen 1 Rhos Aelwyd 1; Kerry 1 Llangollen 2; Knighton 1 Llanrhaeadr 2; Lex 1 Llanfair 2; Penycae 3 Llandrindod 2.
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