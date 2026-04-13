AFTER running riot with seven goals against Cefn Albion the previous week, Dolgellau found the return fixture a far sterner test and were punished by a late 83rd‑minute winner on Saturday.
The first half was a quiet affair, with Cefn Albion earning a handful of corners that the home defence dealt with comfortably. Dolgellau responded in kind but were limited to set-pieces and tame efforts that failed to trouble the visiting goalkeeper.
Dolgellau enjoyed the majority of possession but struggled to break down a far more organised and determined Cefn side. Their clearest opportunity came when Ioan Roberts’ dangerous cross flashed across the six-yard box, agonisingly missing everyone.
Soon after, Cefn Albion struck decisively, breaking down the right before playing a through ball into midfield, where the onrushing Kien Morris calmly slotted past Darren Andrews.
Dolgellau pushed for a response but lacked sharpness in the final third and were unable to find an equaliser.
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