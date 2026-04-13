ON Sunday at the Royal in Barmouth, Torrent Hustlers won their second trophy of the season when they beat Garth Gangsters in the final of the KO Cup of the Dolgellau and District Pool League, by 6 frames to 2.
The doubles games were not needed, Hustlers being 3-1 up after the first four singles.
There were two wins apiece for Tom Jones and Sean Jones, Dion Jones and Brian Roberts winning once each.
Keith Maiden and Dylan Roberts were successful for Garth, who also lost to Hustlers in the Shield final.
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