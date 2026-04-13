LLANUWCHLLYN made history on Saturday by securing the Ardal North East title with a dominant 7–1 victory over Builth Wells.
Four points were required to clinch the championship, but with second-placed Knighton’s result also going in Llanuchllyn’s favour, the win was enough to seal the title.
From the opening whistle, the champions-elect were firmly in control, dominating proceedings throughout the 90 minutes.
Llanuchllyn made a blistering start, winning second balls and reacting sharply to any loose play.
Their intent was obvious in midfield, where Aled Parry, Ilan Hughes and Dale Davies worked tirelessly to control the tempo.
At the back, Kyle Jones, Dafydd Griffith and Joe Vaughan were imperious, dealing calmly with Builth’s energetic attack and claiming everything in the air.
Despite heavy rain before and during the match, Llanuchllyn showed excellent composure in possession, moving the ball sharply on a testing surface. Their pressure told inside two minutes when Steffan Dolben combined neatly with Gwydion Roberts, who finished confidently with his left foot to open the scoring.
The second goal followed soon after, with Dolben again the creator as Roberts found the corner of the net to make it 2–0. Llanuchllyn continued to threaten, and after half an hour Dolben was involved once more, this time setting up Aled Parry to score his first goal for the club.
The fourth arrived just before the break after a perfectly weighted pass from Dafydd Evans released Meilir Williams. In one fluid movement, Williams controlled and fired past the goalkeeper in what was arguably goal of the season, sending Llanuchllyn into the interval 4–0 ahead.
The hosts maintained their dominance after the restart, with Dolben and Dafydd Evans making intelligent runs out wide while Roberts and Williams continued to pose a constant threat. Builth attempted to counter-attack, but Llanuchllyn remained solid defensively and Rob Dascalu was rarely troubled in goal.
Despite making several substitutions, Llanuchllyn stayed in control, although Builth pulled a goal back through Seth Bridgeman against the run of play after capitalising on a loose ball. The response was immediate. Roberts was brought down in the box and Williams converted from the penalty spot to score his second and Llanuchllyn’s 100th league goal of the season.
With ten minutes remaining, Roberts was fouled again and Dolben curled a superb free-kick from 25 yards to make it 6–1. Fittingly, the scoring was completed when Roberts played in Williams, who smashed home a powerful finish to complete his hat-trick — his 43rd league goal (48 in all).
Other results: Corwen 1 Rhos Aelwyd 1; Dolgellau 0 Cefn Albion 1; Kerry 1 Llangollen 2; Knighton 1 Llanrhaeadr 2; Lex 1 Llanfair 2; Penycae 3 Llandrindod 2; Radnor Valley 4 Bow Street 4.
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