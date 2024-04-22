THE Porthmadog board and the manager, Stephen Williams, have agreed by mutual consent. that his period as Traeth boss will come to an end as the season now reaches its conclusion.
The board has placed on record its thanks to Stephen for his efforts in what has been a difficult period for the club and wishes him well in any future roll he takes up in the football coaching field.
The board will now seek to move during the next period to appoint a new manager.
Williams said: “Regardless of what happens in football, there is only one thing that remains, and that is the club and its supporters. And that is all that matters at this moment.
“I cannot thank Paps enough for bringing me back into my boyhood club and for Phil for the opportunity to lead the team since January.
“Unfortunately it did not work out as any of us wanted.
“There is no doubt that this is a massive club, a sleeping giant with huge potential.
“I’d like to thank the volunteers that put endless hours into making the whole thing happen, the amazing supporters that followed us everywhere, my management team for their work throughout the week and on match days and also my players that gave me everything but just fell short.
“I’m proud to say that I played my part in re-establishing the reserve team and excited to see how it develops and also the work that’s been done to re-establish links with the town’s junior teams. They really are our future both on and off the field.
“I just hope now that the new direction will work and get’s the club back to where they belong.
“I need to now rest and reflect before deciding where my next football adventure takes me.”