Aberystwyth Town Women are seeking more mascots to take part in their brilliantly successful programme for the 2023/24 season.
Last season, girls from the club's development centre plus attendees at the holiday football camps as well as local Rainbows and Brownie Guides got the chance to walk out at Park Avenue, accompanying the first team on to the pitch ahead of a match.
They then had a kickaround with the substitutes at half-time, grabbing selfies with their favourite players afterwards.
What made it even more special was that the young people's parents and siblings were also invited along as the club's guests, so the whole family enjoyed a great day out.
And if any local schools have a girls' team or a group of enthusiasts who might enjoy the opportunity, they would be very welcome at a match this season - as would any individual girls who would like to come and cheer on Ceredigion's only Genero Adran Premier side.
That goes for any other groups in the area too - they don't have to be footballers themselves to enjoy the experience!
For more information, drop ATWFC's head of media and marketing, Carrie Dunn, an email at [email protected]
The home fixtures are as follows (kickoff at 2pm at Park Avenue): Sunday, 17 September, v Barry Town United; Sunday, 1 October, v Pontypridd United; Sunday, 22 October, v Wrexham; Sunday, 29 October, Swansea City; Sunday, 17 December, Cardiff City; Sunday, 21 January, v Cardiff Met; Sunday, 11 February, v The New Saints.