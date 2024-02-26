Back-to-back wins on the road for Port and is there a glimmer of hope that Steve Williams can do the impossible and lead the Traeth team to safety? Surely not? But still six to go.
Llanidloes Town 1 Porthmadog 2, JD Cymru North
To achieve this he will require resolution and determination in abundance from his players and a little slice of assistance from Lady Luck who, until now, has been conspicuous by her absence from the Traeth.
Two visits to mid-Wales and six points in the bag, both with a 2-1 scoreline and all that scoreline means in terms of nail-biting in the final stages of praying and urging the referee to blow for time.
But it had all started as if to order, for with just nine minutes on the clock Port found the net, just what was needed to settle the team, the management and the fans.
Caio Evans, one of the club’s outstanding youngsters, with perfect timing netted his very first goal for the club. A well judged pass from the ever busy Gareth Jones Evans set up the opportunity for Evans and he took full advantage to net with a low drive.
Port went on to enjoy the best of the opening half and they could have added to their tally.
Then with half-time just a couple of minutes away Rhys Alun put the icing of the cake of a very satisfactory first 45 minutes, netting his first goal since New Year’s Day.
Gethin Thomas, who had been an early replacement for Gareth Jones Evans, provided the assist with Rhys Alun beating keeper Luke Evans to meet the cross scoring from close range – another excellent piece of timing to make it 2-0 at the interval.
But if the travelling fans spent a relaxing half-time the post interval action proved anything but relaxing as Llanidloes made clear that the game was anything but all over.
First the Daffs were awarded a penalty on 50 minutes. Elliott Jones aimed his penalty to the keeper’s left but Ollie Farebrother stood his ground and completed the save much to Port’s relief.
But that relief was short lived as another opportunity followed two minutes later when the Daffs were awarded a free kick just outside the box.
Up stepped the experienced player-coach Adam Worton to send a corker of a dead ball kick into the top corner, this time giving Farebrother no chance.
Still 40 minutes remaining on the clock and the comfortable lead at the half way mark suddenly seemed rather slender. It was now a very different story to the first half with the home side applying the pressure on Farebrother’s goal and the Port keeper called into action making numerous important saves to maintain the Port advantage.
Despite the pressure, the Port defence stuck to their task to see out a difficult second half and prevailed to repeat their narrow success against Caersws the previous week.
Two consecutive home games now await Port starting with the visit of Gresford Athletic next Saturday with the aim of making it three in a row. A week later Buckley Town are the visitors to the Traeth.
Porthmadog: Ollie Farebrother, Jake Jones, Telor Williams,Nathan Williams Josh Banks, Rob Jones (Josh Barratt 62’, Charley McMilland 90’+2’) Gareth Jones Evans (Gethin Thomas ), Caio Evans, Rhys Alun, Cai Jones, Danny Brookwell. Unused subs: Steff Gittins, Will Owen-Ford.