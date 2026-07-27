A DONATION has been presented to CPD Porthmadog by Meirion Evans, one of the most familiar faces at Y Traeth.
Meirion has been an integral part of the club for many years — a passionate supporter, tireless volunteer, and a committed member of the local football community who has dedicated countless hours in helping the club. Whether assisting on match-days, supporting club events, or providing practical help whenever needed, his commitment has been a cornerstone of what makes Y Traeth such a special place.
The contribution was presented following a positive performance from Port in their final pre‑season fixture - against Caernarfon Town. It found the squad continuing to fine‑tune preparations ahead of the new campaign, starting with an away match against Penrhyn-coch on Saturday, August 1.
Upon receiving the donation, Chris Jones thanked Meirion for his long‑standing service, emphasising the vital role volunteers play in sustaining the club day to day. Marc Seddon added that Meirion is “a perfect example of what makes Y Traeth special — people who give everything for the club and make a real difference.”
As the team looks ahead to the challenges of the coming weeks, CPD Porthmadog is proud to recognise and honour individuals like Meirion, who continue to play a key part in the club’s success both on and off the pitch.
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