Llanuwchllyn made a decent start to the game and took the lead early on when a trialist on the left played in top scorer Williams, who made no mistake from close range. A free-kick from Leo Thompson was held by Llyn’s trialist goalkeeper, then Dan Owen was played in down the left, but his low shot was saved. Owen then played in Dillon Browne, but somehow his effort was blocked. He repeated the trick moments later, but Browne headed inches past the post as Aber continued to improve.