THE rebuilding continues at the Traeth as manager Chris Jones strengthens his squad ahead of the new campaign with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Robbie Williams.
Williams arrives from Brickfield Rangers, where he enjoyed a busy and consistent season, featuring in 29 Cymru League matches and three cup fixtures. His reliability and presence between the sticks made him one of Brickfield’s standout performers, and his move to Porthmadog marks another important step in the club’s preparations for the challenges ahead.
The 24‑year‑old brings a wealth of experience from across the Welsh football pyramid. He has previously represented Prestatyn Town, Guilsfield, and Gresford Athletic, building a reputation as a calm, commanding figure in goal. His footballing journey began at The New Saints, progressing through the Development system and earning places on the bench as an unused substitute in several first‑team fixtures.
Jones believes Williams’ arrival will add vital depth and maturity to the squad.
“Robbie has played a lot of football at a good level,” Jones said. “He’s hungry, he’s ambitious, and he brings real experience to an important position. We’re delighted to have him on board.”
With preparations for the new season gathering pace, Williams’ signing represents another key building block in Porthmadog’s evolving squad. His presence, leadership, and shot‑stopping ability will undoubtedly strengthen the team .
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