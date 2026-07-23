Six Grŵp Llandrillo Menai players were presented with their commemorative Welsh Schools FA International caps, shirts, and Centenary Shield Winners' medals at a special ceremony held at Blancos Hotel, Port Talbot.
A 3-1 win against the Republic of Ireland on 23 April saw the Welsh Schools under 18s team achieve a grand slam – winning all of their fixtures and lifting the AFIB Centenary Shield for Wales for the third time in five years.
Three students from Coleg Merion-Dwyfor formed part of the squad - Charlie Griffith (Level 3 Sport), Osian Morris (Level 3 Engineering) and Owen Roberts (Level 3 Sport) - plus Coleg Llandrillo’s Sam Parry (Level 3 Spor) and Cai Roberts (Level 3 Sport), and Deian Andrews (Engineering and Construction), from Coleg Menai.
All six of the Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Football Academy students played in the final match of the competition against the Republic of Ireland at Llandudno Football Club, winning the Centenary Shield for Wales.
Dolgellau Athletic’s Osian Morris was also named player of the season for Wales.
The team’s manger and Coleg Menai tutor and football coach, Marc Lloyd Williams said: “It’s a remarkable achievement by all of the students.
“To have a third of the squad from Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is a testament to the pathway we provide within the Grŵp for students to combine their education with elite sport.
“I can’t thank all the lads enough for all their effort and the dedication they have shown over the season.
“They’ve shown up to every training session, home or away, and also kept up with their studies in college.
“To win the Centenary Shield for the third time in five years is unbelievable.”
The former Porthmadog player, widely regarded as one of the greatest goalscorers in Welsh domestic football history, added: “Having played for the squad myself many moons ago, it's just fantastic."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.