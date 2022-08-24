Mistakes prove costly as Bow Street knock Dolgellau out of cup
JD Welsh Cup, qualifying round 2
Dolgellau 1 Bow Street 2
DOLGELLAU are out of the Welsh Cup after a closely-fought encounter at the Marian against Bow Street on Saturday.
For the majority of the game, it was Dol who looked good in possession and threatened to score, however, it was the strong Magpies outfit who capitalised on mistakes and punished them to secure their place in the next round.
The visitors took an early lead through Sion Ewart with Gerwyn Williams equalising for the Wasps on 65 minutes.
The hosts pushed for a winner but it was Street who regained the lead thanks to an own goal by Jonathan Harrison.
Manager Owain Williams said: “We all feel gutted we didn’t win the game and go through to the next round.
“Our decision making on the ball wasn’t the best today and we could have been more dominant.
“Lessons must be learned after today because I believe this team can be even better if we had more belief in ourselves.”
Man of the match Iwan Jones added: “Obviously a disappointing result and a hard one to take.
“Over the 90 minutes I thought we were the better side dictating the game at times especially in the second half creating numerous chances.
“Both goals we conceded were from our own doing which was disappointing, but still a lot of positives to take from the game. A big thank you to the supporters yesterday, just a shame we couldn’t get the result.”
Llanrug United 2 Penrhyndeudraeth 2
(Llanrug won 5-4 on pens)
Pen are out of the cup after a thrilling cup tie at Eithin Duon which went to penalties.
The Cockles were poor in the first half with United tacking the lead on 13 minutes through Sion Phillips and then handed a two-goal lead when Liam Watson turned the ball into the back of his own net.
Deegan John made it a contest again when he netted a penalty on 51 minutes and Pen were back on level terms through Iwan Lane with nine minutes remaining.
Bontnewydd 0 Llanuwchllyn 4
LLANUWCHLLYN made light work of their test at Bontnewydd, running out convincing 4-0 winners.
They were two goals to the good at the break thanks to a Mike Pritchard double and netted another two goals after the turnaround through Sam Evans and Ifan Jones.
Machynlleth Town 2 Waterloo Rovers 2
(Machynlleth won 5-4 on pens)
An eventful afternoon at Cae Glas finished with Mach progressing to the first round of the FAW Welsh Cup.
The hosts started well and looked the most likely to open the scoring. However it was Waterloo who broke the deadlock on 20 minutes, Steve Jones finishing off a well worked corner.
The Maglonians kept pushing and were rewarded with an equaliser on the stroke of half time. A brilliant ball from Dion Kohler into the box found Kieran Jones at the back post who met it with a great header. Keeper Chris Hughes made a top notch save but the ball was turned in by Waterloo defender David Roberts.
The second half was one of many chances, with Mach taking the lead for the first time when Dillon Browne hit a low shot into the bottom corner on 80 minutes. But Waterloo came roaring back with a Thomas Elis spot kick to take the game into a penalty shoot-out with Mach’s Sion Jones converting the deciding pen.
Glantraeth 1 Barmouth & Dyffryn 1
(Glantraeth won 4-3 on pens)
Luke Winter handed Glantraeth a half-time lead, but Paul Lewis levelled from the spot on 69 minutes to set up a shoot-out, with Glan squeezing through. It was a game to remember for Lewis as he notched his 100th goal for the club.
