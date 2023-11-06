PENPARCAU’S relentless charge at the top of the MMP Central Wales League South table continued with another free-flowing display and four unanswered goals at Aberaeron.
Arky registered their eighth win in eight outings and took their goal difference to an impressive +33 in the process.
Aberaeron offered plenty of resistance in the opening 45 minutes, defending well with Daniel James’ 26th minute strike the only difference between the two teams at the break.
Aberaeron, at the foot of the table and still searching for their first win, tried to get back into it but fell further behind when Elwyn Edwards made it 2-0 on the hour.
Penparcau created a number of decent openings but had to wait until the closing stages when substitute Liam Lewis and Matthew Davies capped a four-star performance.
Second-half goals by teenagers Corey Blythin-Williams and Arron Davies secured Presteigne St Andrews’ 2-0 success at Aberystwyth University.