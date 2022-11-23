Morgan double helps leaders Ffostrasol to comfortable Ceredigion League win
DIVISION One pacesetters Ffostrasol made it seven wins in eight outings in the Costcutter Ceredigion League with a good shift to see off Dewi Stars 4-1.
Credit to the Stars, they battled gamely in the first half with solid defending but the pressure told on the stroke of half time when Tomos Rodgers fired past home keeper Ifan Morgan.
And the hosts conceded a second moments into the second half through Carwyn Morgan.
With Morgans featuring heavily in the match, another – Rhodri – pulled one back for Stars on the hour but Dion Phillips restored the two-goal cushion on 72 minutes before Carwyn Morgan made sure of the points with his second in the closing stages.
Gethin Scourfield’s late stoppage time strike gave Llanboidy a slender 1-0 win against visitors Llandysul. It could have been more decisive had Ryan Pearce not missed a penalty on the hour.
Goals by Louis Harding, Lewis Williams (2) and Jason Williams secured a sold 4-1 win for St Dogmaels against visitors Bargod Rangers whose reply was Daniel Evans’ successful penalty attempt.
In Division Two, leaders Ffostrasol Reserves beat Pencader United 3-1 thanks to goals by Steffan Thomas, Carwyn Griffiths and a very late Marc Bowen penalty. Joe Russetti pulled one back for the visitors.
Lampeter Town made light work of Aberporth’s visit to North Road with unanswered goals by Llyr Jones, Scott Davies (2), and Gethin Hunter (2).
New Quay were 3-1 winners against visitors Aberaeron Reserves. Steffan Williams, William Davies and substitute Craig Hyatt gave them a commanding lead with Eirik Doksheim-Haugrud grabbing a late consolation for Aeron.
Maesglas fired six past St Dogmaels Reserves sparked by first half goals by Jordan Harrison and Dylan Karliciuk.
Edward Wigley pulled one back for the Saints with Leon James also netting for them but Maesglas underlined their superiority with goals by Joe Howe (2), Iwan Griffiths, and a second for Karliciuk.
In Division Three, Cardigan Town Reserves beat visitors Maesglas Reserves 5-1 which included goals by Steve Blackford, Williams Bowden and Oliver Howell Williams.
Two goals by Lucian Evans gave Llechryd Reserves a 2-1 victory at Llechryd Reserves who replied through Dyfan Davies.
