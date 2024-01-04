CAERNARFON Town manager Richard Davies has welcomed the news that Morgan Owen has joined the Cofis from Porthmadog FC.
The 23-year-old defender has previously played for Colwyn Bay and Llandudno and moved to Y Traeth last summer.
Town manager, Richard Davies, is very happy to have secured the services of the highly rated Morgan: “I’m happy to be able to bring Morgan to Caernarfon.
"He fits the type of player we want to bring into the club, someone who is ready to work hard, is full of energy and always gives everything to the shirt. He will definitely strengthen our squad.”
New Port manager Steve Williams, who also lost Shaun Cavanagh to Aberystwyth Town this week, said: "Whilst I‘m disappointed seeing both go it’s good to see them get their moves up a level and into the Cymru Premier league where I know both will do well.
"I’d like to thank them both for their efforts this season and wish them well in their new clubs and for the reminder of the season."
Two players have made the move to the Traeth this week - Jake Jones who joined from Chirk, but has been working and travelling in New Zealand in recent months and Gethin Thomas from Bangor 1876.