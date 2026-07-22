CONTRARY to what was stated in the original fixture list, CPD Porthmadog will now welcome CPD Caernarfon Town to the Traethon Saturday (2.30pm) for an important pre-season friendly ahead of the new campaign, which gets underway at the end of the month.
A successful period for the Cofis
The Cofis have enjoyed a highly successful spell in recent months, winning the Welsh Cup and securing the right to compete in European competition. As a result, they gained valuable experience by taking on FCI Levadia on the European stage, adding further excitement and prestige to their recent achievements.
An opportunity to assess preparations
This fixture will provide a valuable opportunity for both clubs to assess their preparations and fine-tune their plans before their respective league campaigns begin in earnest. With the new season fast approaching, both managers will be keen to see their squads continue to develop and their ideas come together on the pitch.
A strong connection between the clubs
There has been a strong connection between CPD Porthmadog and CPD Caernarfon Town over the years, with a number of players having represented both clubs during their careers. This adds a special dimension to the encounter and underlines the mutual respect that exists between the two squads.
Everything in place for an entertaining match
With both teams eager to build momentum ahead of the new season, all the ingredients are there for an entertaining and competitive contest at the Traeth. It is hoped that supporters of both clubs will turn out in good numbers to enjoy an afternoon of football and kick-start the weekend in style.
Admission prices for the game
Adults and Pensioners – £5
Children 12 – 18 years – £2
Children under 12 years – Free Admission
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