PwllhelI’s North Wales Coast West League Premier Division title hopes took a hit when they were beaten in the top-of-the-table clash against Bethesda Athletic on Saturday.
A win for the Rec hosts would have seen them close the gap to three points with a game in hand on Bethesda but their job has been made so much harder now.
Steffan Toplis gave the home side the perfect start with a goal after just three minutes but Pesda went into the break a goal to the good and with an extra man.
Joseph Todd equalised midway through the half before Carl Jones was red carded moments later.
The game swung further the visitors’ way when Scott Hughes made it 2-1 on the half hour.
Cian Williams extended their lead seconds into the second half but the battling 10 men pulled one back through Toplis again on 72 minutes to give Pwllheli hope. But that was taken away when Hughes bagged his brace with a quarter of an hour to go.
Two late goals by David Williams and Jonathan Sadler saw Llanrug take the points with a 3-1 at mid-table rivals Nefyn United.
Jack Jones had given the Penwaig the advantage at the break with Osian Williams equalising on 50 minutes.
Penrhyndeudraeth were beaten by the odd goal in five against visitors Llanerch-y-Medd after throwing away a two-goal lead.
The Cockles flew out of the blocks, stunning the islanders with goals by Deegan John and Reece Evans inside six minutes.
Zakariye Jama reduced the deficit moments later and it was all square at the break when Jordan Taylor slotted home a penalty on the stroke of half time.
Gavin Sharpe made it 3-2 to the visitors on 54 minutes with the hosts missing a glorious opportunity to level when John missed a penalty midway through the half.
Other results: Aberffraw 2 Llanberis 6; Glantraeth 2 Pentraeth 0.
Gruffudd Sion netted a late winner for Llanystumdwy in Division One against visitors Arriva to continue their steady climb up the table to third place.
• Blaenau Ffestiniog lost 9-0 at St Asaph City in the East Premier Division.