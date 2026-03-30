MERCHED Pwllheli Women added yet more silverware to their growing collection on Sunday, defeating NFA in a lively North Wales Coast Kia Women’s League Cup final.
Doubles from Lois Thomas and Jini Owen Hughes proved the difference at Bethesda’s Parc Meurig.
Pwllheli came out flying, dominating the opening 20 minutes with a high-tempo, confident approach.
Their bright start paid off inside three minutes when Stacey Sansome set up Thomas at the back post for the opener.
The lead soon doubled thanks to a moment of brilliance from Jini Owen Hughes, who unleashed a curling strike into the top corner.
She struck again before the break when her free kick slipped through the hands of keeper Courtney Ingram .
NFA rallied impressively, pulling two goals back through Loz Jones.
But Pwllheli restored control when Thomas drove into the box and scored via a deflection.
NFA pressed hard in the second half, yet Pwllheli’s defence held firm to secure a memorable cup triumph.
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