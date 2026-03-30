Llangefni were far from finished as they proved to be quick and skilful on the counter-attack and they gained their second equalizer shortly after the hour mark during a frenzied period in and around the Port goalmouth during which Cooke was required to save twice with his feet before a dangerous low cross arrived on the right boot of substitute Ifan Mansoor who easily beat the keeper from point-blank range to the delight of the Cefni fans. 2-2 and game on!