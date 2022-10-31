Name change from Wales to Cymru considered after Qatar World Cup
Subscribe newsletter
THE name of the Wales football team could be changed to Cymru after the World Cup in Qatar.
The Football Association of Wales already uses Cymru at its headquarters in the Vale of Glamorgan, in documents and in communications.
Informal discussions have already been held with UEFA and they now plan to speak to Welsh football stakeholders about a possible change to use Cymru in international competition.
Speaking to BBC Sport, FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The team should always be called Cymru, that’s what we call it here. Our view at the moment is that domestically we’re clearly called Cymru. That’s what we call our national teams.
“If you look at our website, how we talk about ourselves, we are very much Cymru.
“Internationally we feel we have a bit more work to do yet. So we are going to this World Cup as Wales.
“But I think 2023 will be a year when we have a good discussion with all the different stakeholders – whether that Governments, our own boards, councils and decision-making bodies, staff, club and players.
“We’re a very open democratic organisation and we don’t just unilaterally decide today to do something like that.
“I would say it’s the direction of travel, but there’s no firm decisions on it. It’s more almost by osmosis that we’re heading towards it.”
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |