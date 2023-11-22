Nantlle Vale Reserves moved three points clear at the top of the FAW Reserves North Tier 3 table with an ultimately comfortable 5-1 win against visitors Pwllheli Reserves.
With two game in hand, Pwllheli could have closed the gap to four points on the Vale had they won but the Maes Dulyn hosts were the better side on the day.
Aaron Griffiths’ 11th minute strike for the home side was all that separated the two teams at the break after a pretty even first half.
Guto Roberts equalised for the visitors on 43 minutes but Vale shifted through the gears to control the rest of the match with goals by Declan Williams, Daniel Bell, Llion Griffiths and substitute Trystan Thomas.