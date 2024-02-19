Nantlle Vale Reserves advanced to the semi-finals of the FAW Reserves League North Cup following an exciting affair at home to Denbigh Town Reserves.
In what was a fiery contest, referee Rhodri ab Dafydd was a busy man – brandishing his yellow card six times in the first half.
But there was goals galore as well, starting with Cian Dafydd’s opener in the 35th minute to put Vale ahead.
Denbigh replied in first-half stoppage time but Vale still entered the break ahead, as Dafydd immediately hit back with his second of the afternoon just a minute later.
Both teams came out firing in the second half but it was Vale who netted first to extend their lead.
Player of the match Mathew Davies got on the end of an Ashley Owen assist to make it 3-1 on 54.
Denbigh rang the changes soon after and it was one of their substitutes, Andrew Thomas, who reduced the deficit as he beat Vale keeper Ceirion Hall in the 76th minute.
The Vale defence stood strong though to see out the final quarter of an hour.
But it was not without drama as the referee showed Denbigh’s goalscorer a second yellow and booked manager Alex Nash after the full-time whistle was blown.