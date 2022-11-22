Neco pays tearful tribute to grandad after starring for Cymru in World Cup
Wales footballer Neco Williams has revealed the reason for his tears at the end of Cymru’s battling 1-1 draw against the USA in their first match at the World Cup finals in 64 years.
The Nottingham Forest back, who has family links with Porthmadog, played his part as Wales fought back to grab a point after being told his grandfather Kelvin Jones had died.
The former Liverpool player pointed towards the sky and told the camera ‘that was for you grandad’ at the end of the match at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.
After the game, the 21-year-old posted on Twitter: “Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad passed away last night.
“To go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family.
“So I dedicate that game and an important point to him.”
He added on Instagram: “He’s been everywhere around the world to watch me play football from when I first started playing at Liverpool at six years old.
“He’d never tell me if I had a good game because he always said I have to get better and better each day and that’s why I am where I am now!
“I know he’s up there watching down on me very proudly.
“For everyone please cherish (what) you have with loved ones because you never know when it can get taken away from you.’
