NEFYN Unedig’s title bid was dented when they were handed a 3-0 defeat at third placed Trearddur Bay.
The Penwaig now trail leaders Gwalchmai by four points but have a game in hand with Trearddur moving to within five points of the frontrunners having played four fewer matches.
Bay have only played eight games and have won the lot, their latest success thanks to first half goals by Matt Reynolds, Joseph Donovan and Asa Thomas.
Penrhyndeudraeth also suffered defeat on Anglesey, 5-0 at Glantraeth with goals by Dylan Williams, Steven Jones, Anthony Gordon, and substitutes Andrew Clarke and Darren Lewthwaite.