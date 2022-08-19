Nefyn miss out on points in 11-goal midweek thriller
It was goals galore at Nefyn United while Pwllheli swept aside Penrhyndeudraeth.
A hat-trick from Ifan Jones wasn’t enough for Nefyn United as they missed out on a point in an 11-goal thriller at Talysarn Cats on Tuesday night.
In a high-scoring first half Talsarn jumped out to a three-goal lead inside 18 minutes, with scores coming from Luke Baum, Tirion Roberts and Aled Jones.
Nefyn replied just a minute later through Ifan Jones but Baum added his second to restore Talysarn’s three-goal advantage.
It was Nefyn who would come out firing after the break, Ifan Jones grabbing his second before Josh Piper found the back of the net to make bring them within a goal.
Gerwyn Williams beat the Nefyn defence in the 60th minute to make it 5-3 to Talysarn but Ifan Jones completed his hat-trick just a minute later.
Nefyn finally drew level through Tomi Evans with a quarter of an hour to play.
But United were handed a blow soon after when Lee Fletcher was shown his second yellow of the night.
Facing a stretched 10-man Nefyn side, Talysarn clinched all three points thanks to David Jones.
Elsewhere in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division, Pwllheli ran out 4-0 winners at home to Penrhyndeudraeth on Tuesday evening.
Three first-half goals set the tone; a brace from Rhys Williams and one from Jac Williams.
Carl Jones added a fourth in the 55th minute to secure the points.
In the First Division, Owen Pritchard rescued a point for Llanystumdwy late on as they drew 4-4 at home to Bontnewydd.
Robert Parry and Kyle Williams gave Llan a two-goal cushion but that was soon cancelled out Meilir Rowlands and Sion Rees Jones.
Pritchard grabbed his first of the night on 69 minutes but Bontnewydd hit back almost immediately through Alex Kalafusz.
Kalafusz would then grab his second with two minutes to play to set up Bontnewydd for the win, only for Pritchard to strike again and salvage a point for Llan.
