NEFYN Unedig moved to two points off the North Wales Coast West Premier leaders Gwalchmai with a 2-0 win at lowly Aberffraw.
The islanders have yet to pick up a win in the league this season but they made Nefyn work hard for their points.
Rhys Williams gave the Penwaig the lead on 10 minutes and Daniel Roberts gave them some breathing space with a 47th minute strike.
Jamie McDaid netted a double hat-trick as Llanrug United routed Amlwch Town 10-2, the other goals scored by Osian Williams, Jonathan Sadler, Gethin Phillips and Dion Roberts. Tomos Williams and Shane Jones replied for Town.
Llanberis drew 2-2 with Cemaes Bay with Jonathan Cyster and Dion Owen netting for the Darans and Ryan Folksman and Tom Wood for the visitors.
Gaols by Gwion Owen, Joshua Evans, Sam Roberts and Callum Roberts gave Llannerch-y-Medd a 4-2 win at fellow islanders Pentraeth who replied through Dylan Jones and Kian Abbott.