BLAENUAU Ffestiniog Amateurs have dropped their first points since their return to the North Wales Coast West Premier.
Rhys Williams’ goal on the hour proved decisive as Nefyn United ran out 1-0 winners after a hugely-competitive game at Cae’r Delyn on Tuesday evening.
Penrhyndeudraeth were beaten 2-1 by visitors Talysarn Celts who moved top of the table with their fourth win in four outings.
The Cocklemen led 1-0 at the break through Deegan John but the visiting Celts equalised courtesy of a Philip Warrington penalty on 77 minutes before Luke Baum netted a dramatic stoppage time winner.
Nantlle Vale trail by two points after they were held to a 2-2 draw at Mynydd Llandegai.
Vale twice took the lead through Carter Davies and Owen Ellis but the hosts replied with goals by Leon Buckland and Tommy Roberts.
Menai Bridge Tigers, in third place, took no prisoners against struggling Gwalchmai who have now conceded 33 goals in four games.
The Tigers won 13-1, Matthew John and Jamie McDaid leading the way with five goals apiece with support by Callum Davidson (2) and Matthew Hughes. Alan Owen netted a consolation for their fellow islanders.
Bontnewydd scored eight unanswered goals against Glantraeth who have the worst defence in the league, leaking 47 goals in four outings.
Jac Bee (2), Gari Owen, Cai Williams, Owen Chidley (2), Damien Smith and Kane Burgess scored for the Cae Stanley side.
Llanystumdwy suffered a 3-1 defeat at Llanrug United after taking a 50th minute lead through Kyle Williams.
The Eithin Duon hosts rallied with goals by Kevin Lloyd (2) and Tomos Owen to seal the win.
Llanberis had to settle for a point after a 1-1 draw at Llanerch-y-Medd who led 1-0 courtesy of a Gwion Thomas strike on 50 minutes.
The Darans kept their composure, despite team manager Carwyn Jones given his marching orders after being handed a second caution, with Caio Thomas netting a late equaliser.
Cemaes Bay won by the odd goal in five against visitors CPD Boded.
After a goalless first half, the game burst into life with both sides trading a couple of successful penalties, Asa Thomas for the hosts and Jordan Taylor for Boded.
Tom Wood restored Cemaes’ lead on 73 minutes but back came Boded with a leveller by Chris Jones.
It seemed that a draw was on the cards but Woods netted the winner five minutes from the end of the 90.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.