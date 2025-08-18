BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs have made flying start on their return to the North Wales Coast West Premier League with their third win in as many starts on Saturday.
Friday evening’s opponents, Llanystumdwy, broke the deadlock through Arwyn Jones on the quarter hour mark but Blaenau hit back with a brace of goals by Iwan Jones before the break.
There were chances at both ends after the break but the visitors defended stoutly to inflict the first defeat of the league campaign on Llan.
Penrhyndeudraeth maintained their unbeaten start with a 3-2 win against Llanberis.
The Cocklemen raced out of the blocks with an opening goal by Deegan John after just two minutes.
They doubled their advantage through Reece Evans early in the second half but were dealt a blow when Ifan Jones was given his marching orders on the hour after picking up a second caution.
Credit to the 10 men, they extended their lead through Gwion Davies on 74 minutes before the Darans came back into it with a couple of late goals by Kurt Hellfeld and Tomos Saynor.
Nefyn United were beaten by the same scoreline at CPD Boded.
The islanders took the lead on 16 minutes but Rhys Williams equalised for the Penwaig on the half hour.
Callum Hughes restored the hosts’ advantage before the break and netted his second of the afternoon on the hour mark.
Toms Davies gave the visitors a glimmer of hope when he made it 3-2 with a quarter of an hour remaining but Boded held on despite being reduced to 10 when Robert Tiesteel was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.
Talysarn Celts top the table on goal difference after their narrow 2-1 win at Bontnewydd, Luke Baum with a dramatic stoppage time winner.
Bont took a 20th minute lead through Cai Williams but Baum equalised before the break.
Nantlle Vale have also made a 100 percent start after scoring six unanswered goals against Gwalchmai, Llion Griffiths (2), Owain Ellis, Rob Daniels, Elis Puw and Osian Tomlinson all finding the back of the net.
Goals by Tom Wood (2) and Asa Thomas saw Cemaes Bay to a 3-0 win at Mynydd Llandegai whilst Menai Bridge Tigers won 2-1 at Llanrug United.
The Tigers led 2-0 at the break through Jamie McDaid and Kaine Bentley. Substitute Sion Williams reduced the arrears in the second half but it was too little too late.
Llanerch-y-Medd were the highest scorers of the day with an 8-1 win at Glantraeth.
Callum Roberts and Tomos Hughes led the with a couple of goals apiece with Ioan Tudor, Hywel Jones, Jac Mlynarczyk, and Gwion Owen also chipping in.
Fixtures: Saturday, 19 August - Bontnewydd v Glantraeth; Cemaes Bay v CPD Boded; Llanerchymedd v Llanberis; Llanrug United v Llanystumdwy; Menai Bridge Tigers v Gwalchmai; Mynydd Llandegai v Nantlle Vale; Nefyn United v Blaenau Ffestiniog; Penrhyndeudraeth v Talysarn Celts,
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.