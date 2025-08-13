IOAN Lloyd and co-driver Sion Williams are back in action this weekend (August 15-17) on the fifth and penultimate round of the FIA Junior European Rally Championship, the Barum Czech Rally Zlin.
Lloyd heads to the Czech Republic lying second overall in the Junior ERC after a fabulous run over the opening four rounds and is determined to retain that position against strong opposition.
Lloyd, 22-years old from Llandysul, and his co-driver Williams, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, are contesting the hugely competitive international series in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 from Tagai Racing Technology (TRT) based in Hungary.
The six-round Junior ERC is one of the most competitive and prestigious junior rally championships in the world.
As the penultimate round of the JERC, the Barum Czech Rally Zlin is based in the city of Zlin, which is around 200 miles south of the capital Prague.
The asphalt event is notorious for bumpy and sometimes broken road surfaces. Several stages feature high speed sections through forests and rain showers are always possible.
The rally attracts a huge following, especially on the opening night-time super special stage in the city of Zlin.
In total, there are 13 special stages covering 130 miles. Saturday is a long, challenging day with 66 miles of special stages in a total route of over 250 miles.
On Sunday, another 62 miles of special stages run before the final power stage, which starts at around 4pm.
“I’m really looking forward to the weekend,” said Lloyd.
“This will be the first really bumpy asphalt rally we've had in the ERC calendar so far.
“Every rally is so different to the others, so there are always new things to learn. It looks like a really, really cool rally.”
Lloyd says that the stages look more like some of the roads he has competed on in Ireland.
“I think it's probably more similar to Ireland compared to what we've experienced so far this year, but there are quite a lot of variables and it looks loose in some parts.”
In line with current championship positions, Lloyd will start second JERC contender on the road, behind series leader Calle Carlberg and ahead of Jasper Vaher who lies third.
“The aim is to try and keep second,” says Lloyd. “It will be a battle with Jasper. We need to give it our best shot and hopefully we can have a good race.”
The remaining schedule for the FIA Junior European Rally Championship is:
Aug 15-17 Barum Czech Rally Zlin (Czech Republic)
Oct 3-5 Croatia Rally
