NEFYN United kept the pressure on at the top of the North Wales Coast West Premier Division with a spirited 5–2 win away at Llanerchymedd on Saturday.
The visitors were forced to come from behind after a nightmare start saw Sion Owen put the hosts ahead inside two minutes, followed by an own goal from Iwan Moore that doubled Llanerchymedd’s lead. Tom Evans pulled one back before the break and went on to complete a second-half hat-trick. Josh Piper and 17-year-old substitute Llyr Williams also found the net to complete the turnaround.
Meanwhile, Nantlle Vale moved two points clear at the summit following a comprehensive 6–0 victory over Llanberis. The Maes Dulyn side made light work of their opponents, racing into a four-goal lead by half-time thanks to a brace from Ashley Owen and further strikes from Owain Ellis and Osian Jones. Llion Griffiths and substitute Osian Tomlinson added to the tally after the interval.
Menai Bridge Tigers missed the chance to keep pace at the top after being held to a goalless draw at Cemaes Bay on Friday night.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs were held to a 1–1 draw by bottom-of-the-table Gwalchmai. James Burgess gave the hosts an early lead, but Iwan Jones equalised for Blaenau in the 13th minute, and the sides shared the spoils.
Talysarn Celts edged a seven-goal thriller at Llanrug United, winning 4–3 in dramatic fashion. The hosts led 3–2 at the break through a double from Kevin Lloyd and a goal from Matthew Roberts, while Talysarn responded via Aled Jones and Gethin Jones. Jac Jones levelled early in the second half, and substitute Guto Hughes netted a stoppage-time winner despite the Celts being reduced to 10 men following Tomos Williams’ second yellow card.
Bodedern Athletic secured a 3–1 win at Mynydd Llandegai, with goals from Chris Jones and a brace from Tomos Williams. Zac Williams replied for the hosts, but it proved only a consolation.
