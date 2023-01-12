Nefyn U13s have thanked Spar Nefyn, Abersoch, Aberdaron and Llanbedrog for sponsoring the team’s training tops.
The team plays in the Gwyrfai U13s league and the picture was taken before their first home fixture of the year against Penrhyndeudraeth.
