Newcastle Emlyn pull out of league due to lack of players
NEWCASTLE Emlyn FC have pulled out of the Costcutter Ceredigion League citing a lack of players.
Only last month the club announced that they were leaving tier four to return to the Ceredigion League due to several reasons including players’ availability, commitment and raising costs.
A club statement said yesterday: “We have tried and tried to get it going, but with players’ availability, attitudes and other reasons, we just couldn’t get enough players together.
“Newcastle Emlyn Football Club have been very lucky with great players and successful over the years at Parc Emlyn.
“The Ceredigion League has been an enjoyable one, from winning five trophies in one season, league and cup doubles and many more amazing memories.”
The statements went on: “There are a lot of families, ex-players, people who we owe a huge thank you to but we just don’t have the time to do so. So from the club’s heart we are so grateful to all of you, the Hicks family, the Davies family and beyond.”
Club officials also thanked Peter Esaw for his tireless work on the Parc Emlyn ground, club stalwart and Emlyn legend John Peggs, and ex player, committee man and Mr chairman Morlais Davies, who for 13 year “pushed the club to the promise land, helping the club get better and better each year, sorting out problems and just being a football man.
The statement concluded: “This is a sad day for us, but this is a sad day for football locally.
“Having the best pitch and the best facilities isn’t enough for players these days.
“Don’t you worry, we will be back and we can’t wait already.”
