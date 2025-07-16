CAERNARFON Town manager Richard Davies has thanked fan favourite Louis Lloyd following his transfer to Scottish Championship outfit St Johnstone.
Davies said: "On behalf of everyone at Caernarfon Town, I just want to say a massive thank you to Louis as he moves on to join St Johnstone.
“Louis has been a key part of our squad, his energy, work rate, and commitment have been second to none.
“He’s played a huge role in our success, and I’ve been proud to have him in the team.
“He’s given everything for the badge, and that’s all you can ever ask for as a manager.”
He added: “We’ve loved having you at Caernarfon Town, Louis, and we’re proud of everything you’ve done and achieved in the yellow and green.
“As you move on to the next chapter in your journey, we want to wish you nothing but success and happiness.
“We’ll be cheering you on from afar and hope our paths cross again in the future.
“We’ll miss him around the place, but we’re all excited to see him go live his dream and take this next step back into professional football, he has earned it.
“Thank you once again, Louis you’ll always be a part of our club.”
21-year-old Lloyd arrives at McDiarmid Park following a sensational season with the Canaries.
He was instrumental in their impressive joint-record fourth-place finish in the JD Cymru Premier, a campaign that also saw them reach the European play-off final.
His exceptional performances did not go unnoticed, as Lloyd was deservedly named the JD Cymru Premier Young Player of the Season for 2024/25 and also earned a spot in the prestigious JD Cymru Premier Team of the Season.
