ST Johnstone has announced the signing of highly-rated forward Louis Lloyd from Caernarfon Town, with the 21-year-old penning a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, pending international clearance.
Lloyd will look to bring his potent goal-scoring touch to the Scottish Championship club.
Lloyd, who gained experience at Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham, arrives at McDiarmid Park following a sensational season with Caernarfon Town.
He was instrumental in their impressive joint-record fourth-place finish in the JD Cymru Premier, a campaign that also saw them reach the European play-off final.
His individual brilliance was particularly evident in the closing stages of the regular season, where he netted five goals in the final four games, sharing the golden boot with a tally of 16. He then continued his prolific form into the play-offs, bagging another four goals in a thrilling 5-2 quarter-final victory over Barry Town United.
His exceptional performances did not go unnoticed, as Lloyd was deservedly named the JD Cymru Premier Young Player of the Season for 2024/25 and also earned a spot in the prestigious JD Cymru Premier Team of the Season.
Lloyd expressed his enthusiasm for the new challenge on the club’s website: "I’m delighted to get this move over the line.
“From the minute I heard about the interest, I thought it was a place I can flourish and show my talent."
The allure of the club's stature and the head coach's vision were key factors in his decision. “The stature of the club was a big pull for me.
“I got a great buzz off the head coach and that made me want to come to the club even more. His style of football suits me.
“I can’t wait to start playing and hopefully we can give the fans plenty to cheer about this season.”
