Norrington-Davies in Cymru squad to face Belgium and Poland
ABERYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies has been selected for the Cymru squad for the upcoming UEFA Nation’s League double header against Belgium and Poland.
The Sheffield United left wing back has become a fixture in the senior squad since he was first called up in October 2020.
The former Ysgol Penglais will hope to get in on the action as Cymru first face Belgium in Brussels on Thursday, 22 September, before the final match of the League A campaign against Poland on Sunday, 25 September at the Cardiff City Stadium (KO 7.45pm for both matches).
The match against Poland will be Cymru’s final match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Rob Page, who has just signed a new four-year deal as Cymru manager, has has selected a 28-player squad for his side’s final matches of the UEFA Nations League campaign.
He has included 17-year-old Luke Harris into the squad for the first time, while captain Gareth Bale will travel over from the USA for the first time since joining Los Angeles FC.
Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Adam Davies are absentees from the previous squad due to injuries.
Norrington-Davies, 23, made his full international debut for Wales on 14 October 2020 in the starting line-up for the 1–0 Nations League win against Bulgaria.
In May 2021 he was selected to the Wales squad for the delayed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.
He scored his first goal for Wales in their UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands on 8 June 2022.
Cymru: Wayne HENNESSEY (Nottingham Forest), Danny WARD (Leicester City), Tom KING (Salford City), Neco WILLIAMS (Nottingham Forest), Rhys NORRINGTON-DAVIES (Sheffield United), Ben DAVIES (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben CABANGO (Swansea City), Joe RODON (Rennes- On loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris MEPHAM (Bournemouth), Ethan AMPADU (Spezia- On loan from Chelsea), Chris GUNTER (AFC Wimbledon), Connor ROBERTS (Burnley), Sorba THOMAS (Huddersfield Town), Joe ALLEN (Swansea City), Joe MORRELL (Portsmouth), Dylan LEVITT (Dundee United), Rubin COLWILL (Cardiff City), Jonny WILLIAMS (Swindon Town), Wes BURNS (Ipswich Town), Matthew SMITH (Milton Keynes Dons), Dan JAMES (Fulham- On loan from Leeds United), Kieffer MOORE (Bournemouth), Mark HARRIS (Cardiff City), Luke HARRIS (Fulham), Gareth BALE (Los Angeles FC), Brennan JOHNSON (Nottingham Forest), Rabbi MATONDO (Rangers), Tyler ROBERTS (Queens Park Rangers- On loan from Leeds United).
