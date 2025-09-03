ABERYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies has travelled with the Wales contingent to Astana for the World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan tomorrow evening.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil was originally on standby but has travelled with Craig Bellamy’s squad to take on Kazakhstan and then Canada at the Swansea.com Stadium on Tuesday, 9 September.
Cymru currently sit second in Group J with two wins, a draw and one loss at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign.
The group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; the four remaining berths are determined by play-offs involving the 12 group runners-up and four teams from last year’s Nations League phase.
Left-back Norrington-Davies recently joined QPR on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 season from Sheffield United.
In the early days of his career, he enjoyed loan spells with Barrow and Rochdale. In 2020/21, he spent time on loan at both Luton Town and Stoke City - making 38 Championship appearances across the two clubs.
Having featured for Sheffield United 17 times last season, the 26-year-old is eager to achieve regular game-time with QPR.
He has represented Wales on 13 occasions and scored his first goal on June 8, 2022, in a UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands.
In doing so he joined a very short list of players from Aberystwyth to have scored for the senior Wales side, and the first since the early 1900s.
Arthur Green, who made eight appearances for Wales between 1901 and 1908 and scored three goals, was born in Aberystwyth.
John Rea, who won nine caps for Wales and scored one goal between 1894 and 1898, was born in Lledrod, and lived in Aberystwyth until his death aged 75 in 1944.
Both started their careers at youth level with Aberystwyth Town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.