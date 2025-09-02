THE JDS Machinery Rali Ceredigion (5/7 September) is the biggest and most prestigious rally in the UK, and with 50% more Probite British Rally Championship points on offer, the Castrol MEM Rally Team’s home asphalt rally is both a very special and crucial round of the series – with team drivers William Creighton/Liam Regan and Meirion Evans/Dale Furniss aiming for a top result in a pair of Toyota GR Yaris Rally2s.
The Aberystwyth-based closed road rally is also a round of the FIA European Rally Championship (ERC), but it’s the battle for the BRC title that the Castrol MEM Rally Team duo will be focused on, especially as one and a half points will be awarded on this, the longest and most demanding event in the calendar.
Creighton arrives at the fifth and penultimate round leading the BRC standings by 10 points, and with a mathematical chance of winning the drivers’ title.
Last year’s Rali Ceredigion was a rollercoaster of fortunes for the 27-year old Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-supported driver, as he was forced to fight back from an early time-consuming puncture.
This year, Creighton’s first season with the Castrol Toyota Yaris has been nothing short of sensational.
He is the only driver to win more than one BRC round (the asphalt East Riding Stages and gravel Grampian Forest Rally), plus he scored victory on the non-championship Nicky Grist Stages.
2025 has also been a great year for Evans, from Lampeter.
The 30-year old Welshman lies second in the BRC drivers’ standings, and whilst his speed and confidence on gravel have developed considerably this season, it’s his performances on his favoured asphalt surface that puts him in good stead heading into Rali Ceredigion.
Not only was Evans the class of the BRC field on the Jim Clark Rally, but his performances in Ireland – fighting for victory on both the Rally of the Lakes and Donegal International – makes him a firm contender for maximum BRC points on his home event.
Like his Castrol Toyota team-mate, last year’s Rali Ceredigion didn’t go exactly to plan for Evans.
He was a strong third before a pop-off value problem dropped him outside the top 10, and like Creighton he had to fight back hard (surviving a spin on the final day) to salvage a good result.
Both Castrol drivers have the speed and ability to win Rali Ceredigion outright, although their sights will be firmly fixed on the more important battle for BRC points.
Creighton said: “It’s been an incredible season so far. The competition has been intense, and every rally has asked something different of us.
“To be in a position to fight for the British title at Ceredigion is a huge honour, but we’re keeping our focus on the rally itself.
“This event is unique. The stages are technical, fast and unforgiving, and with the ERC drivers here it’s the perfect opportunity to see how we stack up against some of the very best in Europe.
“Rali Ceredigion is a rally you have to respect. The ERC guys are in a close championship battle and will be pushing from the start, but the British Championship points are vital, especially with the 1.5 points multiplier available on the event, so we are focused on having a clean rally.
“The approach will be the same as all year, and we have been working very hard between events to ensure we are fully ready for the challenge ahead.”
Evans said: “Rali Ceredigion is our local asphalt rally and with the ERC there as well it’s the biggest rally in the UK – so it’s very special to have this event so close to home.
“But I won’t get distracted by the ERC hype and will instead treat it like any other round of the BRC.
“Things took a good turn after the first couple of rallies this year, and since then we’ve built some good momentum in terms of speed and performance.
“That’s what we’ll be focused on continuing this weekend.
“I feel in a good place with the Toyota Yaris and preparations for this event has been good.
“Hopefully we can transfer all that into speed, and with a bit of luck avoid the issues that we had on Rali Ceredigion last year, most of which were out of my control.
“The aim is to try and start well, build some momentum and speed, be consistent throughout and keep out of trouble.
“Easier said than done of course, but we’ve had a few good runs like that this year and if we do it again the result will come.
“I’m really looking forward to Rali Ceredigion.
“It always feels like a long wait for this rally to come around each year and I can’t wait any longer to get started!”
The three-day Rali Ceredigion begins on Friday 5 September, with an evening running of the popular Aberystwyth street stage.
Saturday (6 September) is the longest leg, with seven stages totalling 76 miles – including Cwm Elan, the long Y Diafol and Mydroilyn tests, which are all run twice, before a second blast around Aberystwyth. Sunday (7 September) features a further four stages and 40 stage miles, with the Nant y Moch and Mynnydd Bach tests each run twice.
The champagne finish ceremony will be on Aberystwyth Prominade on Sunday afternoon, after all 12 stages and 115 stage miles have been completed.
