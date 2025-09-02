THE third and final race of the new abeRAStwyth summer 5k series was held on Wednesday 27 August and once more saw runners from near and far competing for PBs and series titles.
Starting and finishing at Aberystwyth Town FC’s Park Avenue ground, the course takes runners out and around Blaendolau fields before returning on the cycle path alongside the Rheidol river to the finish line.
The organisers have claimed the course as one of the flattest and fastest in Wales, and on the evidence of the results of the three races held this summer, they have very much been justified in their claim.
After winning the second race of the series in July in a fantastic time of 15:07, Aberystwyth AC’s Janoš Vranek once more took the win in a slightly slower time of 15:50 this time.
Having comfortably taken the victory in the last race, he was however pushed all the way this time by promising youngsters Michael Wood of Macclesfield Harriers & AC and Rhys Pladdy of Cardiff AC who were second and third in 15:55 and 16:07 respectively.
There were some fantastic performances by other Aberystwyth AC men, including Dave Dwyer who was fourth overall in 16:49, securing his third M45 category win of the series. Gary Wyn Davies also showed he was coming into form clocking 16:57, finishing seventh overall and first M35. Edward Land, Shelley Childs, Ian Evans and Llyr ab Einion also posted fast times, all under 18:30. Paul Williams and Damiam Sidnall also took their age category wins.
Sarn Helen runner Polly Summers took the win in the women's race with a brilliant time of 18:40 which was an official PB for the talented runner.
Olivia Morgan of Maldwyn Harriers was second in 20:15 whilst another Sarn Helen runner Sophia Barker finished third in 20:30, just edging out race winner's mother, Lou Summers by one second.
Having won two of the three races, Janoš Vranek, took the men’s overall series title with Donna Morris of Builth & District, was the female champion having taken first place in the first two races.
There were also series team prizes up for grabs with Aberystwyth AC taking the club title. Aberystwyth Town FC took the football club women’s team prize, whilst Bow Street FC took the men’s. Aberystwyth Social Running club were also awarded with running group team prize.
“We’re over the moon with the success of the first abeRAStwyth 5k series” said Race Director, Tom Mereds.
“There’s a real shortage of fast 5k races for us here in mid Wales compared to what they have in the cities, so the main aim was to give people the opportunity to race hard and run fast times.
“We’ve been astounded by the number of entries, for each race and anecdotally we know that a very high percentage of people ran their 5k personal bests during the series.
“We know for a fact that over 50% of the affiliated club runners who raced ran PBs, so there’s no denying that we’ve managed to put on a very fast race here in Aber.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the football club for believing in the project, and to all the local businesses who have supported us. We’ve added new elements to each race this year, and we can’t wait to develop the series further next year.”
As part of the third event, a special Q & A was hosted after the race with Andres Jones from Aberaeron, the only track and field athlete from Ceredigion to have competed at the Olympic Games to date. In a fascinating discussion, Andres talked about his journey as an athlete, his experiences at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games, and some of the challenges he faced through his career.
Race 3 category winners: Male Open - Elliot Davies (Rhedwyr Hebog), M35 - Gary Wyn Davies (Aberystwyth AC), M45 - David Dwyer (Aberystwyth AC), M55 - Paul Williams (Aberystwyth AC), M65 - Damian Sidnall (Aberystwyth AC), MJ (under 16) - Macs Hughes
Female Open - Nicola Williams (Sarn Helen), F35 - Dee Jolly (Sarn Helen), F45 - Charmine Wood (Macclesfield Harriers & AC), F55 - Lou Summers (Sarn Helen), F65 - Julie Evans (Summer Running), FJ (U16) - Martha Wood
