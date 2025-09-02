There were some fantastic performances by other Aberystwyth AC men, including Dave Dwyer who was fourth overall in 16:49, securing his third M45 category win of the series. Gary Wyn Davies also showed he was coming into form clocking 16:57, finishing seventh overall and first M35. Edward Land, Shelley Childs, Ian Evans and Llyr ab Einion also posted fast times, all under 18:30. Paul Williams and Damiam Sidnall also took their age category wins.