Norrington-Davies the first player from Aber to score for Cymru since the early 1900s

Aber’s Rhys Norrington-Davies equalised for Cymru against the Netherlands ( Football Association of Wales )

RHYS Norrington-Davies produced his best performance in a Cymru shirt on Wednesday night capped by a towering header for the home side’s equaliser, the first goal scored for Wales by someone from Aberystwyth since the early 1900s.

With only seconds remaining, the Red Wall were celebrating the “first point” in the Group A4 UEFA Nations League campaign, but Wout Weghorst netted a very late winner for the Netherlands after Teun Koopmeiners had given them the lead on 50 minutes.

Former Ysgol Penglais pupil Norrington-Davies, who plays for Sheffield United in the Championship, joins a very short list of players from Aberystwyth to have scored for the senior Wales side, and the first since the early 1900s.

Arthur Green, who made eight appearances for Wales between 1901 and 1908 and scored three goals, was born in Aberystwyth.

John Rea, who won nine caps for Wales and scored one goal between 1894 and 1898, was born in Lledrod, and lived in Aberystwyth until his death aged 75 in 1944.

Both started their careers at youth level with Aberystwyth Town.

It was mixed emotions for the young defender at the end after seeing his goal cancelled out in the dying moment.

He said: ““I feel that we played well against a top side but we’re disappointed with the result having got ourselves back into the game.

“That second goal was obviously disappointing to concede and something we need to look back on and improve on.

“I was delighted to get the goal but disappointed with the result and we have to look at that so it’s a disappointing night for myself.”