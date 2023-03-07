Two goals in the space of six minutes condemned Nefyn United to defeat at Glanraeth in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division.
It was a quiet first half between these two midtable sides on Saturday afternoon, but Glantraeth exploded into action just two minutes after the break.
Steven Jones opened the scoring before Luke Winter doubled their lead in the 53rd minute.
Nefyn could find no way back to make it two defeats in a row in the league.
In the North Wales Coast Division One, league leaders Trearddur Bay continued their fine run of form with a 3-1 victory at home to title rivals Cemaes Bay.
Bontnewydd came out on top in a fiesty affair at home to Holyhead Town.
Luke Phillips’ late winner was enough to secure a 2-1 win for nine-man Bont.
Llangoed and District secured all three points with a 4-2 win at Gaerwen, while Rhys Thomas’ first-half strike was enough for Y Fali as they hosted Llanfairpwll.
At Cefni, the hosts played out a goalless draw with Mountain Rangers.