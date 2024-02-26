Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Division One strugglers Holyhead Town.
It was 1-1 at half-time after Aled Ellis cancelled out Glenn North’s opener for Holyhead.
But it was the hosts who would go on to be the more clinical side, with Craig Moore making it 2-1 in the 64th minute before adding a penalty in stoppage time.
Alan Owen’s 89th minute goal rescued a point for Mountain Rangers at home to Caergybi.
Captain Louis Chapman and Mike Edwards’s goals either side of a Dion Jones effort had put the hosts in front.
League leaders Bontnewydd proved too strong for Gaerwen as Sion Jones and Owen Chidley saw them to a 2-0 win.
Jordan Pritchard’s goal within the opening minute saw Bethesda Rovers to a 1-0 win on the road at Llanfairpwll.
In the Premier Division there wins for Trearddur Bay – 1-0 at home to Talysarn Celts – and Pentraeth, who prevailed in a 5-3 thriller at home to Glantraeth.
Meanwhile, it was honours even at Menai Bridge Tigers as Llanberis struck in the 89th minute to a secure a 3-3 draw.