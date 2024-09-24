BLAENAU Ffestiniog made it four wins out of four as their blistering start to the North Wales Coast West Division One campaign continued with a 4-1 at CPD Cefni.
Gethin Roberts and Sion Roberts gave the Amateurs a flying start with two goals inside 18 minutes before the islanders pulled one back through Dion Jones on the stroke of half time.
Joseph Dukes-Morgan restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion in the 53rd minutes but they were reduced to 10 men seven minutes later when Oliver Dukes-Morgan was red carded.
However, 17-year-old Sion Roberts made sure of the points with his second goal of the afternoon with 20 minutes to go.
Other results: Llanfairpwll 5 Mountain Rangers 0; Bethesda Rovers 5 Deiniolen 2; Holyhead Town 1 Amlwch Town 3; Valley Seniors 0 Llangoed & District 1.
Nefyn United were beaten 3-2 at Bethesda Athletic on Saturday but put up a spirited display against the North Wales Coast West Premier Division leaders.
The hosts, who have now won their opening seven games, took an early lead through Scott Hughes in the fourth minute but Nefyn hit back through Rhys Williams in first half stoppage time.
Josh Piper gave the Penwaig the lead in the 55th minute but Pesda kept their composure and regained the initiative with strikes by Cameron Robertson and Osian Hughes.
Nefyn were still in it though and only a first class save by Steffan Davies late into added on time denied them a point.
Penrhyndeudraeth had to settle for a point after Dafydd Rowlands netted a very late equaliser for visitors Cemaes Bay.
Tom Hughes gave the Cocklemen the lead from the penalty spot on the half hour but the islanders hit back through Tom Wood in the 69th minute.
Alun Hughes restored the hosts’ advantage with a quarter of an hour to go but Rowlands had the final say in the seventh minute of stoppage time.
Other results: Bontnewydd 3 Mynydd Llandegai 0; Boded 5 Llanerch-y-Medd 2; Pentraeth 1 Llanrug United 1; Glantraeth 2 Gwalchmai 3.