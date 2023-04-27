Pwllheli netted five goals for the second consecutive game on their way to an impressive 5-0 win against visitors Northop Hall.
A couple of goals by Lois Thomas – which took her season’s total to 17 – added to Stacey Sansome’ strike on nine minutes to give them a commanding lead at the break.
Pwllheli, who have games in had on the top three, continued to boss proceedings after the break and underlined their superiority with two more goals by Sioned Jones.
Llanystumdwy suffered a bad day at the office at NFA who look a good bet to finish second.
They were well beaten 9-0 on the day after Rebekah Hansen opened their account after six minutes.
NFA top scorer Sade Benjamin took her tally to 24 for the season with a brace with Ruby McGilloway and Megan Pursell also finding the back of the net to give the hosts a five-goal half time lead.
Emily Jones bagged a second half double, while Ashleigh Mills and a Caitlin Hadaway penalty completed the scoring.
Other results: Caernarfon 2 Trearddur Bay 2; Denbigh Town 0 Llangefni Town 4; Flint Town 1 Amlwch Town 6.