Ollie Shannon strikes late to grab a point for Bala
JD Cymru Premier
Bala Town 1 Haverfordwest County 1
THE Lakesiders snatched their first point of the season courtesy of Ollie Shannon’s late equaliser.
It wasn’t the midfielder’s cleanest strike, the ball squirming under keeper Lewis Brass on 83 minutes but Bala will be happy to get a point on the board after an opening day 2-0 defeat against Penybont.
County were the sharper team in the first half with striker Jordan Davies a constant menace.
The 26-year-old, who made his loan deal from Connah’s Quay Nomads permanent by signing a two-year contract with the club back in May, kept Town’s back line busy with his clever movement.
Davies fired an effort over the bar early on and should have scored on 22 minutes after a mix-up at the back gave him a free shot on goal, but his strike hit the bottom of the post, and was cleared by Nathan Peate.
Former Lakesider Henry Jones was all over the pitch, spreading the ball across the pitch and getting his side on the attack, until one of his cross-field passes made its way to Jack Wilson who took the ball down well, and managed to get a shot away with his left foot and tucked the ball into the bottom right hand corner, giving his side the lead.
But Bala were a different beast in the second half, creating chances straight from the word go, as Lassana Mendes posed a real threat down the left hand side, battling well with Jazz Richards.
New signing Soulayman El Amri came on to replace Paul Rutherford, and he looked to get forward and was positive on the ball.
As the game entered the final 10 minutes, the Town kept pushing and pushing for an equaliser, and then it finally arrived.
Luke Wall broke away on a counter attack right down the spine of the midfield, and with options to his left and right, he chose the right option and slotted in Ollie Shannon on goal
Despite getting a hand to it, Brass couldn’t keep out Shannon’s effort as the ball trickled into the back of the net for the equaliser.
Bala will now look to pick up their first league win of the campaign when they host Newtown at Maes Tegid on Friday evening (kick off 7.45pm).
