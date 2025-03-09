Connah’s Quay Nomads 3 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Playoff Conference
AN Aberystwyth squad ravaged by suspension and injury went down to a rather harsh scoreline on Deeside on Friday night.
Rhys Hughes opened the scoring for Nomads on 12 minutes with a pearler, but Town stayed in it until Olly Wright doubled the lead on 63 minutes.
The Black and Greens then had two big chances to get back in it only for Nomads keeper to preserve the lead, and Jack Kenny’s third on 92 minutes took the gloss off a hard working performance from the Seasiders.
Town started the game missing five first team starters through suspension and injury, and the pattern of the game was settled from the off, with Nomads’ excellent movement and quick passing allowing them to dominate possession, with Aber sitting deep.
Noah Edwards lobbed over early on, then a clever corner kick saw Hughes play a one two before curling a superb opener to the far corner, a classy strike.
The Black and Greens responded and Alex Darlington sent a volley just past the post, then at the other end Dave Jones saved another effort from Hughes.
Edwards fired over again, then Jones tipped over an excellent free kick from Hughes, only for Town striker Tom Mason to send a low volley past the far post.
Max Woodcock was next to test Jones, Hughes blasted wide and Kris Owens curled a free kick past the far post, and Aber survived four minutes of injury time to go in at the break still in the game.
Just before the hour 16 year old Iestyn Duggan came on for his first team debut, replacing Iwan Lewis and slotting in at right wing back.
Woodcock sent in a cross which Durrant tapped wide at the far post, and then came the killer second as Wright’s low shot from the right side seemed to scramble home past Jones, and the task become all the harder.
Next came Aber’s best period of the game: Cuba Cline sent a fantastic ball into the box and Darlington’s low drive was goalbound until George Ratcliffe pulled off a super stop, then Cline repeated the trick and this time Abdi Sharif brought another brilliant save from Radcliffe with a volley which looked a guaranteed goal.
With Town snapping away and battling all over the pitch John Owen had an attempt blocked, and Rico Patterson surged then showed some great touches around the box, but couldn’t quite get his shot away.
Landon Walton came on for his Aber debut in central midfield with five minutes to go, and in truth Nomads’ third was against the run of play, when a left wing cross was tapped in by Kenny.