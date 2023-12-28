FORMER Porthmadog boss Craig Papirnyk has spoken of his pride about playing a small part in the club’s history .
Papirnyk, who took charge of the team during the 4-0 defeat to Bangor 1876 at the Traeth on Boxing Day, said: “It is without regret or disappointment that I have decided to resign from my post as manager at Porthmadog FC. In fact, it is quite the opposite, I feel honoured and privileged to have represented the club over the years.
“I have met so many wonderful people who shared the same love and passion towards the club and who all wanted to see Port FC successful.
“I have put the club’s interest first as I am the type of person who is either all in or not at all. I raised my feelings with the club recently and was as always transparent, open and honest about the situation. I gave my advice and offered to support any decision that they felt was best for the club.”
He added: “There are so many I would like to thank but I would be here all day doing so, I only hope those who are reading this really do understand how much I have appreciated their support over the years.
“The club has always been special to me being a Barmouth lad, Port was always the pinnacle of the area and to say I have played a small part in its history makes me extremely proud and grateful for the opportunity.
“One thing no one could ever say about me is that I didn’t give it my all, I have sacrificed more than most will ever know and only those who are in similar roles will understand the amount of time, dedication, effort and energy it takes to fulfil being a football manager.
“When I joined in the 2013/14 season as a player I never had any ambition to one day take on the reins and lead from the front, and in fact when that opportunity came I never really did it for myself.
“Those who know me best, understand that I just love football, everything about it but as a manager the outlook is slightly different. I never wanted any personal accolades or recognition for the hard work, after all being a manager is a thankless job!
“What I enjoyed was seeing a community pull together for the club and of course watching young local talent come through and giving them opportunities. I love nothing more than watching talented players with potential improve and having played a part in their development is what I have always most enjoyed. This is the greatest compliment any Manager can have, and I know all my teams over the years have done that, but it takes seriously hard work to continuously rebuild teams.
“I am resigning and stepping aside because as always, I am putting the club first. Over the years I have been selfish and sacrificed time away from my family and in truth my personal career which previously allowed me to dedicate more hours to the role as manager, which is what is needed.
“Over the last 12 months I have been lucky enough to get a new job which involves a lot more work and effort and as I am sure everyone will agree is something I have to take seriously.
“My main reason is my son Leo who is coming of age and developing as a talented player who may even one day play for Porthmadog! Haha, but for now he is aiming his sights a little higher while currently at Wrexham U15s and representing Wales U15s.
“It is his time now and I want to be fully supportive and enjoy watching him grow, which, while manager at Port, is something I struggle to do. Unfortunately you cannot just switch off after a loss and think ‘ah well, there’s always next week’. A poor performance or loss can affect me for long periods which then affects my mood outside of the game (selfish again I know), But those who are actively doing management roles in the game will understand fully the passion we carry and the affects it can have on us.
“So, my decision comes from the heart, it is for the best of the club, doing it now allows the new manager time to bring in lads he can believe in and trust. I have left him with an extremely talented group of players, who have shown so much potential already this season. It is a new group and it is taking time, while being affected by injuries, absenteeism and bad luck but with some revived energy and hard work I have no doubt about this current group.
“Finally, I would like to thank players old and new who have joined the club to play for me. I take my hat off to you all for the hard work and commitment you have given over the years.
“ I managed with my heart on my sleeve and have made good friends within the game. To the loyal and hard-working volunteers, you are the soul of the club and I urge you to keep striving to improve on and off the pitch. To the supporters, I hope I have given you more highs than lows, entertained you and shown the passion the badge deserves.
That one day in my hometown of Barmouth will live long in the memory, a little bit of history in winning the first ever play-off final and in style, what a day, what an occasion, what an achievement.
“I think the club has evolved on and off the pitch and that is testament to the hard-working volunteers who continually put in the time to improve the facilities.
“I have no doubt successful times will return to the Traeth one day, I am very proud to say I have left the club in a much better position than when I joined.”