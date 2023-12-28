“It is his time now and I want to be fully supportive and enjoy watching him grow, which, while manager at Port, is something I struggle to do. Unfortunately you cannot just switch off after a loss and think ‘ah well, there’s always next week’. A poor performance or loss can affect me for long periods which then affects my mood outside of the game (selfish again I know), But those who are actively doing management roles in the game will understand fully the passion we carry and the affects it can have on us.