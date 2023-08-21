Penparcau are through to the first round proper of the JD Welsh Cup following a tense penalty shootout with Llanfair.
The two sides played out an evenly contested 0-0 stalemate that wasn’t without its drama as Llanfair defender Toby Roberts was sent off for a second booking just five minutes from time.
Nevertheless, it would take a shootout to decide who would make it into the hat for the draw.
Anthony Evans gave Penparcau the worst possible start as he failed to convert, but Rhys Stephens replied in kind. However, Harley Lawton did beat Llanfair keeper Jack Roberts before Flynn Morris missed.
Andrew Gittins was successful for Penparcau, as was Sam Jones for the visitors. Liam Lewis made it 3-1 to leave the shootout poised in Penparcau’s favour.
And it was keeper Dafydd Edwards who stole the headlines, getting down well to save Owain James’ low effort and see Penparcau through.
Bow Street advance thanks largely to a Sion Ewart brace.
They travelled to Llandrindod Wells where it took until first-half stoppage time for the deadlock to be broken.
Michael Collister gave the home side the lead thanks to an assist from Rob Nicholls.
But there was enough time for Bow Street to equalise as Rhydian Davies hit back in the sixth minute of added time.
Ewart then fired in twice in five minutes early in the second half to see Bow Street through.
Penrhyncoch swept aside the challenge of Abermule with a comfortable 6-0 win on Friday night.
Dan Owen and Jonathan Evans each grabbed a brace, while Tom Evans and Courtney Perkins also found the back of the net.
Tregaron Turfs held on following the late dismissal of Ryan Hurrell to win 3-2 at Machynlleth.
Paul James netted either side of Gareth Hughes’ goal to put the Turfs 2-1 up at the break.
But Mach equalised just before the hour mark through teenager Isaac Aldred.
Just 12 minutes later Liam Jones restored Tregaron’s advantage, and the visitors held on to advance despite the loss of Hurrell from their backline.
Llanilar suffered penalty shootout heartbreak at Montgomery Town.
The visitors had done well to pull level thanks to Ryan Edwards’ goal after Jack Williams had opened the scoring.
But the game was to be decided through spot-kicks.
Montgomery were clinical, converting all six of their efforts. Llanilar matched them before substitute Trystan Evans failed to score.
Builth Wells, who were defeated by Penrhyncoch 3-0 in the Ardal North East in midweek, breezed through after firing in eight goals away to Knighton Town.
Daniel Hall had a hat-trick inside the opening quarter of an hour before Chris Roff made it 4-0.
Declan Beddoes grabbed one back for the hosts but Built continued to press and added a further four goals in the second half through Jamie Evans, Lyndon Jones, Tommy Rowlands and a Greg Preece penalty.
Radnor Valley overcame the challenge of fellow Ardal North East side Llansantffraid Village.
Charlie Beaumont and Thomas Edwards put Radnor in the driving seat before half-time. Jack Harris scored in reply but it wasn’t enough for Llansantffraid.