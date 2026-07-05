PENPARCAU have announced the appointment of Gaz Lewis and Liam Lewis to their management team.
Gaz is no stranger to Penparcau, having represented the club for many years as a player.
He began his managerial career in the 2021/22 season, leading the Penparcau Reserves to a commendable second-place finish in a highly competitive Tier 3 reserve league.
In 2023, he further demonstrated his capabilities by guiding the Reserves to a remarkable treble-winning campaign in Tier 5.
He brings with him a wealth of experience, strong leadership, and a proven winning mentality.
Liam also has a long-standing connection with Arky, having enjoyed significant success with the club, including multiple league titles.
In addition, he has experience competing at Tier 2 level with Penrhyncoch.
Liam’s extensive experience will be invaluable as we step up to a higher standard of football, and his winning mentality will be a key asset to the squad.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.