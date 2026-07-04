NEFYN United have strengthened their squad ahead of their first season in the Ardal North West with the signing of winger Zak Pike.
The Penwaig earned promotion after a remarkable 2025-26 campaign that saw them crowned North Wales Coast West Premier Division champions and secure the FAW Tier 3 licence required to step up the pyramid.
They also lifted the North Wales Coast FA Intermediate Challenge Cup and came close to completing a treble, only to be denied by Nantlle Vale in a penalty shoot-out in the final of the Cwpan Snowdonia Fire Cup.
As preparations continue for the challenges of Tier 3 football, Nefyn have moved to add further quality to their squad with the arrival of 20-year-old Pike.
Also capable of playing as a striker, Pike brings pace, attacking flair and valuable experience at Ardal level from his time with Nantlle Vale.
The Nefyn management team said: “We’re delighted to bring Zak into the squad.
“He’s a young, promising player who will add energy and quality as we take on our new challenge in Tier 3.
“The squad are all looking forward to welcoming him to the club.”
The club has also confirmed the retention of the core group that enjoyed such a successful season. Staying at Cae Delyn are Alex Ward Jones, Arwel Huws, Carwyn Griffiths, Carwyn Trenholme, Deio Gwilym, Deio Rhys Jones, Eban Buckley Jones, Gethin Trenholme, Ifan Gwilym, Ifan Jones, Iwan John Griffith, Iwan Moore, Jake Jones, Llyr Pennant Williams, Meical Williams, Noa Griffith, Rhys Williams, Steffan Toplis, Steven Jones, Tomi Jones Evans, Tomos Huw Davies and Tristan Harrison.
Nefyn’s preparations for the new campaign continued on Friday evening with a pre-season friendly against Mochdre Sports at the Go Goodwins Stadium in Llandudno.
Despite leading 2-0 at half-time, they were unable to maintain their advantage as Mochdre produced a strong second-half comeback to claim a 4-3 victory.
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