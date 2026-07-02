FOLLOWING the unexpected news earlier this week that Kinmel Bay have withdrawn from Friday’s planned pre‑season opener at the Traeth (3 July), Porthmadog manager Chris Jones and club officials have been working tirelessly to put things right and secure an alternative fixture.
With the new season now less than a month away, losing a match at the very start of the preparation period would have been a major setback for the squad. Securing another game quickly was essential to keep plans on track.
New arrangements
Instead of welcoming visitors to the Traeth, the team will now make the short trip down the road to face familiar neighbours CPD Pwllheli.
Recent meetings between the sides have been tight, competitive affairs with plenty of intensity — and there’s every reason to expect more of the same this weekend.
Match details
- Pwllheli v Porthmadog
- Saturday, 4th July 2026
- Kick-off: 2pm
- Venue: The Rec, Pwllheli
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